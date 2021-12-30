Good Shepherd Mortuary
JUANITA FRANCES MEADOR HEFNER went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Hinton, WV on February 24, 1927. Graduated from Hinton High School in 1945. Baptized at twelve years old at the Central Baptist Church which she then attended until 1945 when she left Hinton for Charleston, WV. She then went to work for American Home Office Insurance Company and later worked for Travelers Insurance Company as an Administrative Assistance until 1974 when she retired due to a heart attack. While working she raised three sons. During this time she married Coble Hefner and they were together for twenty-nine years until his passing.
She joined Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in 1977 and remained a member until her death. Her hobbies were crocheting, knitting and crafts. In later years her passion was reading Amish books. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Mabel Meador, brothers; Ellsworth and Jack Meador Jr., sister, Almeda Irving and eldest son Ralph Eugene Burdette.
Surviving are sons, John Keith Burdette and wife Lynn, Stephen M. Barker and wife Linda, daughter-in-law, Billie Joe Burdette; grandchildren, Jeff, Mark, and John II Burdette, Jodie Chapman; great-grandchildren; Heather, Haley, Caleb, Joshua, Hannah, Chloe, Mason, Gavin, Parker, and Max; great- great-grandchildren; Kylie, Madison, Ryleigh, Adelynn, Berkelee, Parker, Benjamin, Charlie Jean.
Service will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday January 4, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Masks are requested but not required.