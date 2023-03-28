Good Shepherd Mortuary
JUDITH M. SNEED, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 in North Carolina. Judith was a long-time resident of Hurricane, West Virginia, and spent most of her life in the state. Judy was 1963 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
Judith had a fulfilling life, marked by her love for her family and her commitment to her work. She retired in 2020 from the State of West Virginia after many years of dedicated service. Judith was a hardworking and diligent employee who was deeply respected by her colleagues.
Judith will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known for her gentle and caring nature. Her family and friends will miss her deeply, but they take comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace.
Judith was born on October 19, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Madeline and John Carl Nutter.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Stacy Sneed and husband Todd Creamer residing in Advance NC. She is also survived by her brother, Steven Nutter and wife Deborah Nutter residing in Bahama NC.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her care givers, Becky Carter and Jean Snyder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to a charity of your choice in Judith's memory.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday March 30, 2023 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.