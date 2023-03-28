Thank you for Reading.

Judith M. Sneed

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

JUDITH M. SNEED, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 in North Carolina. Judith was a long-time resident of Hurricane, West Virginia, and spent most of her life in the state. Judy was 1963 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.

Judith had a fulfilling life, marked by her love for her family and her commitment to her work. She retired in 2020 from the State of West Virginia after many years of dedicated service. Judith was a hardworking and diligent employee who was deeply respected by her colleagues.

