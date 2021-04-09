KAREN SUE BIRD HILL SHUMAKER of Charleston departed this world on April 5, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
She was born on January 13, 1945 to the late Marie and Sidney Bird. She graduated from Clendenin High School and Marshall University, and was employed for many years with the West Virginia Department of Corrections.
Karen Sue is survived by Vestal Harper; her daughter, Davi Jennifer Hill Hartwell; grandson Benjamin Hill; great-granddaughter Athena Hill; sisters Shirley Rowh and Alice Young; as well as nephews, nieces and extended family who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by husbands David Hill and Frank Shumaker, and by her sister Janet Burkheart.
Visitation with family will be held at Good Shepherd Mortuary, located at 335 5th Avenue in South Charleston, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Kanawha Valley Humane Society.