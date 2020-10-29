KATHRYN CASSELL O'KELLY (KATHI), went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 63 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thern and Pauline Cassell; sisters, Phyllis Cassell Griffith, Gloria Cassell Hendershot; infant son, Michael Lee O'Kelly.
Surviving, husband, David Lewis O'Kelly; sons, Kristopher David and Benjamin Daniel; daughters, Emily Kathryn Sutphin, Elizabeth Anne Balladares; three grandsons; three granddaughters and a host of nephews and nieces along with many loyal friends. Kathi loved her Lord, her family, her friends and her church. Her sense of humor and love for life were among the many qualities that marked the pleasure of her company. She is greatly missed, but we are comforted to know that while she is absent from the body, she is present with her Lord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gallagher Baptist Church, PO Box 20, Gallagher, WV 25083 or to the Union Mission, 700 South Park Rd, Charleston, WV 25304
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.