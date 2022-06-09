Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
KEITH EDWARD BAILEY, 71, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House due to complications resulting from a fall.
Keith was born on September 13, 1950 in Charleston, WV and graduated from DuPont High School in 1969.
Preceding him in death was his mother Betty Stamper Bailey, and Grandparents Jewell and Rosalee Bailey, and Edward and Gladys Stamper.
Keith is survived by his father, Keith K. Bailey, sisters Ellen Sue Caruthers (Neil) and Cindy Perry, brother Michael Bailey (Kerri), nieces Mindy Caruthers and Jessica Burgess (Ted Rhim), nephew Eric Caruthers, great nephews Jackson Caruthers and Patrick Rhim, Aunt Barbara Jean Stamper, special cousin Allen Dent, and many other cousins, friends, and employees.
Keith was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee.
After high school, Keith drove a truck for Orders and Haynes Paving, and spent several years in the construction business before starting his own company, Sun Comfort, Inc, which he was actively operating at the time of his injury.
The family would like to thank his construction manager Travis Asbury, office manager Renee Larabee and life-long friend Pam Hutton for their help and support during this difficult time and for always being there for Keith.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with the Reverend Jesse Waggoner officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Keith Edward Bailey, to Hospice Care, 1601 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.