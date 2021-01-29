KELLY ANN CAMPBELL 34, had a change of address on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, moving from Huntington, WV to her heavenly home. She fought a courageous 6 month battle after having gallbladder surgery. She was hospitalized many times, having numerous tests and procedures. She fought the good fight.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William "Bill" and Florence Raines and her paternal grandfather, Irvin "Mont" Campbell.
Kelly accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a young child, and was baptized by Pastor Bill Egerdahl at Twin City Bible Church. She was active in the youth group attending activities, camps and went on mission's trips to Barbados as well as Puerto Rico. She attended Poca Baptist
Church periodically while visiting her parents. She graduated from Poca High School Class of 2003 and was a proud dot. She also loved the WVU Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While being at Ruby, Kelly loved being entertained by all the activity at the stadium.
Kelly had a very outgoing personality. She was always so full of herself. She was magnetic when it came to making friends. She was blessed with many great friends during her life's journey. We are truly grateful for each and every one of you!
Left to cherish her memory are two girls that she absolutely adored and were such a great inspiration to her, Madison Raye Dorton, 9, and Savannah Marie Dorton, 8, both of Huntington; loving and compassionate mother, Nancy Ann Chatterton ,that never gave up on her, and step-father, Michael Chatterton, that she lovingly called "dad", both of Poca; father and step mother, Dana & Sarah Campbell of Winfield; paternal grandmother, Eloise Campbell of Elkview; sisters, Jennifer Lynn & Dustin Dowler of Parkersburg, April Beth & Mark Nettleton of St. Albans; three nieces, Emilee Grace Allison and Emory Faith Dowler of Parkersburg and Emma Nichole Runion of St. Albans. She also maintained a special relationship with Sam Dorton of Boloxi, Mississippi, the father of her children.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the medical staffs at Thomas, Ruby and Charleston Memorial ICU units. These individuals worked tirelessly to improve her quality of life.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Kelly's honor.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.