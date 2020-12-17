On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, KEVIN SCOTT RICHARDS, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Clinton, PA at the age of 54.
Kevin was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, colleague and friend. He was the life of the party and laughed more at his own jokes than some others did (sometimes before he got to the punch line). He was born and raised in the small town of South Charleston, WV. He was an award-winning drum major for Spring Hill Junior High and a 1985 graduate of South Charleston High School. He attended college at West Virginia University, but later received his Business Management degree from West Virginia State College. In 1993, Kevin moved to Chicago, Illinois to become the Fraternal Director for the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ). When the home office moved to Imperial, PA in 1995, so did Kevin and he has lived in Clinton, PA since that time. The SNPJ has been an integral part of Kevin's life. His dedication to his Slovene heritage has made such a huge impact in several young lives. From running Youth Roundup, TEL (Teens Experience Leadership) and YAC (Young Adult Conference), he has gained many friends along the way. During the summers, he would organize the Miss SNPJ Pageant during the Slovenefest weekends and as he was ushering young ladies all around the campsite, he would say, "It's a tough job, but someone has to do it!"
Kevin was also a wonderful musician. He started playing the saxophone at an early age and is a self-taught guitar player and drummer. Many have been entertained by his renditions of "Friends in Low Places", "Tony Lama Boots" and many more. He used to love to sing with his sister, Kelli, and together they would make the best harmonies.
Kevin loved to hunt and be in the wilderness. Some of his best times were spent at his brother and sister-in-law's cabin in Hinton, WV. Whether he was at a formal event or laying low with family, Kevin always had a smile on his face and was always good for a quick joke. He will be missed by many.
Kevin is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; his father, Joseph Wayne Richards; his mother, Nida Josephine Rugel Richards Blair and his step-father, Abel William (Bill) Blair.
He is survived by his siblings Sandy Richards Burghardt (Joe), Wayne Richards (Kathy), Lea Ann Richards Mallory (Rich) and Kelli Blair Hughes (Todd). He also had several adoring nieces and nephews and 2 brand new great nieces and one great nephew.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Due to Covid restrictions, the Funeral service will be open to immediate family members only, but live streaming will be available.
In Lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Kevin's name to the SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley, PA 16120. The family and SNPJ will plan a public memorial tribute for Kevin at the SNPJ Recreation Center at a safe time during the summer season.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.