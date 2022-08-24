Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

KIMBERLY "KIM" KAYE (GODDARD) HUNT, 61, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, after enduring a series of long illnesses. Kim was the oldest child, born January 8, 1961, to Judith (Vincent) Williams and the late Larry Goddard. Kim spent her childhood in Charleston, and after living in Louisiana, Texas and Florida, returned to raise her young family in Charleston.

Kim always enjoyed gathering with family and friends. Kim was beloved by her large, extended family of Goddards, Hunts, Vincents, and Pauleys. Growing up, Kim especially enjoyed family gatherings with her cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. As an adult, nothing made her happier than spending time with her sons and grandsons.

Tags

Recommended for you