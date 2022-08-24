Good Shepherd Mortuary
KIMBERLY "KIM" KAYE (GODDARD) HUNT, 61, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, after enduring a series of long illnesses. Kim was the oldest child, born January 8, 1961, to Judith (Vincent) Williams and the late Larry Goddard. Kim spent her childhood in Charleston, and after living in Louisiana, Texas and Florida, returned to raise her young family in Charleston.
Kim always enjoyed gathering with family and friends. Kim was beloved by her large, extended family of Goddards, Hunts, Vincents, and Pauleys. Growing up, Kim especially enjoyed family gatherings with her cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. As an adult, nothing made her happier than spending time with her sons and grandsons.
Kim loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh with her. Kim was especially proud of sharing a birthday with Elvis Presley because she loved his music and his movies. Those who were part of Kim's world knew that there was always a pot of coffee brewing and a chair at the kitchen table where they could catch up with her.
Throughout her life, Kim maintained many of her childhood friendships, and she loved keeping up on the latest with her friends and family through social media and long phone calls. Kim was previously employed by Fruth Pharmacy as a merchandise associate where she became close friends with many of her colleagues. Kim achieved her GED and LPN from Garnet Career Center
Kim remained close to her ex-husband, Michael Hunt, whom she was married to for 40 years, and is survived by him and their three sons: Craig "Ty" Hunt, Michael Hunt, and Christopher Hunt; and her beloved grandsons: Noah, Kaleb, Izaya, Braylon and Aiden. She is also survived by her brother, Todd (Jennifer) Goddard; sisters: Kelly Goddard, Kristy (Gary) Goddard-Dickens, and Jodi (Tommy) Poore; niece, Kortney; nephews: Jake, Leo, Hayden, Sky, and Brandon, James "Tyke," Billy, Amy, Heather, Brittany and Briar. Kim is also survived by her loving mother, Judith (Ted) Williams, who was always supportive and by her side until the end.
Service will be 6 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.