LARRY QUENTIN MULLINS, 56, of Loudendale, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division. He was a retired electrician having worked for IBEW Local # 466.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Mullins; son, Robert Colton Mullins; brother, Andy Mullins; companion, Barbara Holliday.

Surviving, father, Larry E. Mullins; former wife, Barbara Connor; sons, Brian Mullins, Trent Mullins; daughters, Breeah Stable, Jennifer Horan, Michelle Nooney; brother, Daniel "Danny" Carter Mullins; sister, Gwinny Morrison; several grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Chuck Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.

