LARRY WAYNE HUTCHISON, 65, of Charleston WV passed away peacefully at Hospice CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and son and daughter-in-law after a long Illness on October 15, 2022.

He was retired from the local labor's union #1353 after many years of faithful service. He loved his children and grandchildren. He was a proud fan of West Virginia football and basketball. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor loved to make people laugh and smile. He also enjoyed his classic rock music and spending time with his family.

