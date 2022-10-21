Good Shepherd Mortuary
LARRY WAYNE HUTCHISON, 65, of Charleston WV passed away peacefully at Hospice CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and son and daughter-in-law after a long Illness on October 15, 2022.
He was retired from the local labor's union #1353 after many years of faithful service. He loved his children and grandchildren. He was a proud fan of West Virginia football and basketball. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor loved to make people laugh and smile. He also enjoyed his classic rock music and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Julian Lee Hutchison Senior and Violet Agnus Richmond- Hutchison, sister and brother-in-law Janet and Jim O'Dell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Pamela Hutchison, Daughter Victoria Ellen Hutchison-McCormick (William), Son Cory Allen Hutchison (Kayla), grandsons Elijah Cole McCormick and Dawson Allen Hutchison, brother Julian Lee Hutchison (Loretta), nephews Jimmy O'Dell (Debbie) and Brian Hutchison (Ekka), many great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, October, 27, 2022 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 5th Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303. Memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott A. Chandler presiding.