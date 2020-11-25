LEA ANN GOFF, age 67, was called to her heavenly home while surrounded by family at her home on November 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Dent, her father Calvin Dent and her step-mother Betty Dent.
She was a beloved; mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and coworker.
Christmas was her favorite time of year. While her house is undecorated this holiday season, heaven will never look better as Lea Ann will brighten it up like never before.
She is survived by: her husband, Dale Goff, her daughter, Brittany Gray (Adam) of South Charleston, Chris Pauley and his daughter Myra Pauley of Columbus, OH, her sister, Vicki Lambert (Mac) of Florida, her niece, Chelsea Lambert and nephew Chetney Lambert.
Lea Ann graduated from George Washington High School in 1971 and WVSU with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. She also attended Lab Tech training at what is now called CAMC. She had several careers. Her last job was at Lab Corp as a phlebotomist in Dr. Moreland's office in Nitro.
She was a faithful long-time member of Grace Church of the Nazarene for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Tiskelwah Chapter Number 45. She loved cooking and hosting large family gatherings.
Her husband traveled extensively for work from the time they met. During this time, they had six year old son, Chris and a newborn, Brittany. Lea Ann never missed a beat and filled both the roles of mother and father. This was especially true during the six months her husband was deployed during the Desert Storm conflict in 1990-1991.
Due to COVID19 we want to observe all safety precautions and social distancing. Visitation will be at Grace Church of the Nazarene, on 2nd Avenue in South Charleston on Saturday, November 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be on Sunday at 3 p.m., at the church. Friends may visit one hour prior. The burial will be on Monday at Graceland Memorial Park at 100 Graceland Circle, South Charleston, WV at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2nd Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Arrangements are being made by the Good Shepherd Mortuary of South Charleston.