LEONA MAE BIRCHFIELD, 88, of Craigsville, WV, went to join our Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Francis Saunders and was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Birchfield; daughter, Mary Parsons; son-in-law, Jim Underwood; sisters, Ruby Kidd, Freida Creed; brother, Richard Saunders.
Surviving, sister, Rebecca Carter; brother, Walter "Duck" Saunders; daughters, Joyce Underwood, Marlene Hickman (Bruce), Linda Godby (Lee), Elva Strickland (Gary), Sandra King, Rebecca Priestley (John); over 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Leona was loved by all and her passing has left a void in all who knew her. She was a member of the Rock Branch Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and absolutely adored being surrounded by her family.
A memorial celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Rock Branch Independent Baptist Church, Nitro, WV.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.