LILLIAN MAY FIELD, 85, of Charleston, daughter of the late William Rayburn Cizer and Violet Mamie Crizer, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband and the love of her life, Burres Burkley Field, Jr, who always took care of her; brother, Charles Edward Crizer; sister, Elizabeth Shattuck.
Lillian was a homemaker, a substitute teacher as well as a Sunday School Teacher at Oakwood Baptist Church, enjoyed tennis, and taught needle point at the Carriage Trade in South Charleston.
Surviving, sons, Burkley Field III, Barry Field; daughters, Stacy Smiley, Karen Clark (Dale); sister, Mary Nobels; grandchildren, Kaleb Clark, Valerie Clark, Sheridan Field; great-grandchild, Riley Quin Field.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.