LINDA RUTH KENNEDY, 79, of Spring Hill, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. Private burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.