LINDA RUTH KENNEDY, 79, of Spring Hill, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. Private burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.

