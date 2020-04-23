LINDA RUTH KENNEDY, age 79, of Spring Hill, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on April 20, 2020, after a short illness.
She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church who enjoyed many of the church's activities, most notably the Tuesday morning sewing circle. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being a homeroom mother, cooking, and raising her three children. She loved her cats, which included Flapjack, Jill, and Sam.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Kennedy Sr.; her parents, Emil and Ruth Sullivan; and her grandmother, Mamie T. McCoy.
She is survived by her sisters, Janice Aston and Fyrn (Robert) Frame; her three children, Ronald (Barbi) Kennedy Jr., Christopher (Kim) Kennedy, and Jennifer (Jon) Grate; her eight grandchildren, Timothy, Kevin, Kenrick, Keely, Sean, Taylor, Jonathan, and Ryan; her goddaughter, Rebecca Grate; and several nephews and nieces.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, W.Va., on April 23.
In addition to expressing their gratitude to Larry Williams for his pastoral care given over the past decade, and most especially during the past two weeks, the family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for the love and compassionate care provided to Linda during her final days on this Earth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Charleston, W.Va.
The family would like to thank Terry Bollinger and the staff at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston, W.Va., for their assistance during this difficult time.