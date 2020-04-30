LINDA SHEYRAL ZICKEFOOSE, 66, of Charleston, daughter of the late Ivan and Gladys Painter Moore, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.
She was retired from CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Charleston, with 25 years of service. Linda lived to take care of her family and friends, this is what made her happy. She put a smile on everyone's face with her caring and funny personality. He favorite saying was "you know why I did that, it's because I love you." Linda will be greatly missed by so many people and will never be forgotten. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Surviving, daughters, Leah Zickefoose and Amy Zickefoose; sister, Charlene Rose (Roy); grandchildren, Anthony Zickefoose, Cameron Zickefoose, Jayden Zickefoose, Chloe Johnson, Adeline Zickefoose.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a limited amount of people will be allowed in the mortuary at a time.