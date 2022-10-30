Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
LLOYD H. COLLINS, of South Charleston, WV., passed from this life on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, into eternal life. He was simply heartbroken after the loss of his love, wife Jean, on Christmas Eve 2021.
He was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Dempsey and Macie Collins in Comfort, Boone County, WV.
Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Norma; his brother, Leroy; daughter, Connie; and her son, Tommy.
He was a 1950 graduate Sherman High School, and graduated in 1970 from Morris Harvey College with a bachelor's degree in business.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during Korea, and was stationed in Germany. He loved history and was able to tour all over Europe during this time.
Mr. Collins married the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Gunn, on July 4, 1959, and they enjoyed 62 years together. Mom said it was the day he lost his independence.
He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Kanawha Valley Coin Club, loved, collecting coins and guns and enjoyed frequenting flea markets and pawn shops.
Lloyd retired from Columbia Gas and Transmission in 1985, and from the State of W.Va., and worked for Security America up into his 70s. He enjoyed walking at Charleston Town Center and attending court proceedings at the Kanawha County Courthouse, when he was featured in a front-page article.
He is survived by daughter, Joanette Marino (Sam); their daughters, Bridgette Bowery and her children, Brianna and Carter, and Christina Agosti (Brian) and oldest great-grandson, Tyler; and special nephew, Sam Pauley and his wife, Judy.
Burial will be at the Donal C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery with private family service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.