Lloyd H. Collins
Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

LLOYD H. COLLINS, of South Charleston, WV., passed from this life on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, into eternal life. He was simply heartbroken after the loss of his love, wife Jean, on Christmas Eve 2021.

He was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Dempsey and Macie Collins in Comfort, Boone County, WV.

