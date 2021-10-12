Good Shepherd Mortuary
LUCILLE ELEANOR DAVIS went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021 while at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Eleanor was bon July 29, 1925 in Greenbrier Co., WV to the late Paul and Lucille Rodgers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Guy Davis; brother, Samuel Rodgers; sister, Phyllis Boyles; son, John Davis.
Surviving, sons, Tom Davis (Mary) of Charleston, Michael Davis (Cathi) of Charleston, Mark Davis (Debbie) of Sissonville, Jeff Davis (Nancy) of Dunbar; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Eleanor loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and her church family at Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, of which she was a longtime member of over 70 years. She had been burdened by several health issues, but never let it damper her spirit.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday October 13, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Michael Kelly Davis, Paul Davis and Rhonda Queen without who's care it would have been impossible to stay at home. Also, many thanks to Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, for the wonderful care she received during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church, Maryland Ave. and Lee St. Charleston, WV 25302 or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387