LYLE C. CLARK, 72, of Alkol, WV, son of the late Harold and Wydolene Clark, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. He was a retired foreman for the CSX Railroad with 39 years of service and a member of Left Fork Baptist Church, Alkol. Lyle especially enjoyed daily visiting with his many friends at the Morrisvale Community Senior Citizens Center where would have lunch at the "liars table".
In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Clark; son, Jason Laney; maternal grandmother, Lillith Linville; paternal grandparents, Oral and Dona Clark.
Surviving, the love of his life, wife of 29 years, Norma Clark; sons, Pete Laney (Amber), Corey Clark (Whittley); daughters, Kelly Cunningham (Michael), Wendy Price (Jason), Sabrina Clark; brother, Randy Clark (Anita); grandchildren, Caitie Laney, Amber Laney, Jessica Whitt, Kate Belt (Brett), Sara Cunningham, Taylor Cunningham, Aubrey Cooper, Amber Tyree, Alyssa Laney, Caleb Price (Jaala), Haley Barnett (Josh), Braelyn Clark, Rhyatt Clark; 7 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Left Fork Baptist Church, Alkol, with Rev. Randell Kinder officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.