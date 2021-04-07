LYLE ROGER ATKINS, 84, born August 12, 1936 was ushered into his heavenly home on April 5, 2021 after a short illness.
He was a member of the Dunbar Mountain Mission Church and resided at his home on Garden Heights Drive.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served as Private/E-2 in the U.S. Army WV National Guard Co. A. 150th Infantry from June 25, 1953 - February 27, 1955. He also was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy having served as an Airman on the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31) from February 28, 1955 to February 9, 1959 Active Duty. He also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from February 9, 1959 - June 24, 1961. He received the National Defense Medal and participated in the Cold War.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Merri Mallory, his father, Thurman Atkins, his mother Alma Atkins, his sister Phyllis Atkins and his brother Clifford (Mike) Atkins. He is survived by his brother Rev. Dayle Atkins (Alice). He left behind a wife of 65 yrs, Shirley Atkins, 2 sons and 2 daughters, Roger Atkins (Teresa), Sarah Jarrett (Jeff), Jeff Atkins (Louann), Janet Cogswell (Richard), a son in law, Bernie Mallory, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor David Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the mortuary.