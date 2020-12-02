M. JANE (KENNEDY) RHODES, 75, Tornado, WV was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, 28 November 2020.
Jane was born in Charleston, WV on 10 June 1945 to Arnold Kennedy and Vivian Pearl Cobb. She graduated from Charleston High School with honors in 1963
She worked at many places and offered her numerous skills to a variety of organizations of the years, from the YWCA, pawn shop, law firm, tax consultant, facility manager, building maintenance, master gardener, she rarely had time to sit and enjoy life and she was always too busy experiencing it.
She always had good grades and aspired to excel. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, advisor, mentor, gardener, trainer, confidant, instigator, professional, loyal, leader, boss, slave-driver, and one of the most caring individuals you would have ever met.
She retired from BB&T after many years, which begat her second career with volunteering and giving her time to others.
She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in St. Albans, WV, where she offered her time assisting with Church functions and operations and fellowship, which she held very close to her heart.
She did have a fun side that she rarely showed, she loved taking trips, shopping, spending time with her husband camping & riding four-wheelers, bird watching, she loved dogs, gardening, cooking, baking, working in the yard, cake decoration, quilt maker, macram , needle point, cross stitch, interior designer, homemaker. In fact, little time was spent resting or relaxing-she was always on the go until she couldn't go anymore.
You never had to offer Jane a penny for her thoughts, they were always free (sometimes unwelcomed, but always on point)
She was predeceased by her Parents Arnold Kennedy and Vivian (Cobb) Kennedy and her husband Robert Ray Rhodes.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Steven and Apinya Rhodes, grandson Austin Rhodes; brother, Leslie Ray Kennedy, Charleston, WV; Sister, Mary Francis Frame, Amelia Island, Florida.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, with Pastor Duane Defoe of New Hope Baptist Church, officiating. We understand the trying times we live in today and do not expect all to attend, just know we appreciate your thoughts and prayers in these trying times.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
1 Corinthians 15:58 "Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain."