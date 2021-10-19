Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
MARCELLA "MARCIE" SNYDER ORNDORFF, 87, of South Charleston, died Friday October 15th, 2021 at CAMC Hospital after a short illness.
She was retired from USF&G Insurance Company. She also was a member of New Creations Fellowship Church in South Charleston. Marcie took pride in her home and family and loved to decorate for every season and holiday. She loved being outside in her flower beds with her beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands "Bob" Snyder in 2001 and Dana Orndorff in 2015, parents, William Ernest and Hannah Lee Pauley; sisters, Kathryn Kessell and Sandra Lanier. She is survived by daughter, Karen Snyder of Sissonville, daughter, Vicki Snyder Manley and her husband Paul of Greensburg PA, son, Rob Snyder Jr of South Charleston, grandchildren, Tara Osborne, Derek Manley and his wife Deanna, Leah Manley and her fianc e Geoff Morris and Drew Manley; great grandchildren, Judge Osborne and Kennedy Manley.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local animal rescue, CHASE Healing Fund, PO Box 431 Institute WV 25064.