MARILYN WRIGHT JOSEPH, of Charleston, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born April 3, 1932 in Glendale WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Anna Peabody Wright; husband, Romes Joseph: son, Glenn Trippett; sister, Delores Wright Edelman; brothers, Richard (Dick) Wright, Jim Wright and Byron (Buddy) Wright and ex-husband Donald Trippett.
Surviving, daughters, Donna Atkinson (Danny) of St. Albans and Janice Arthur (Butch) of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Trippett Graham of Natrona Heights PA; grandchildren,
Donald Atkinson (Aimee), Sheri Atkinson Rasberry (Jeff), Melodi Trippett Cochran (Dennis), Cari Trippett (Mike), Adam Arthur (Mary Beth), Wade Arthur (Carrie), Marlon Trippett (Christy);
great-grandchildren, Gage, Taylor, Emily, Luke, Cadence, Autumn, Alisa, Lauren, Weston, Tyler, Marissa, Cara, Amryn, Nate and Dylan
Her name was pronounced as Marlyn without the "I" to all who knew her. She had a calm and quiet nature and would never say unkind words about anyone. She was truly beautiful inside and out. To the grandchildren, she was MawMaw Marlyn, who loved her dearly, and looked forward to all the family get togethers at her home. Marilyn had a close circle of lifelong friends who have wonderful memories and remained in touch nearly every day. Since the beginning of the year, her two daughters have stayed with her day and night to assist with her health needs. She loved having them there and they loved being there. During the last hospital stay, she contracted Covid 19 and her will to live was taken away. Marilyn believed in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and is now with her heavenly father, embracing the loved ones who went before her. We cannot imagine life without her, but have peace in knowing she is without pain.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no service or visitation. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Marilyn's honor may be made to the FixEm Clinic, DACR account, 102 Dee Drive Charleston WV 25311 or call in donations to the DACR account at 681-265-3857.