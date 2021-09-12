MARLENE ENID HANSON, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021 at the age of 88.
She is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 68 years, Reverend James E. Hanson, her four children, Reverend Pamela Hunter (John), Brenda Gargano, Michelle Brooks (Phil), and Mike Hanson, her grandchildren, Sarah Hunter-Yeasting (Jonathan), Nathan Hunter (Anne), David Gargano (Tomoko), Steven Gargano (Lauren) and Hayden Brooks (Sarah) and 5 great grandchildren: Tomoko Gargano, Zachary Hunter, Tony and Ameila Gargano, and Juniper Yeasting.
She is also survived by her three younger sisters and their families: Carole Myrhe (Doug), Lorraine Goesch, Sharon Schaller (Rick) as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marlene was born on October 30th, 1932, in Otter Tail County, Minnesota to Herbert R. Hanson and Laura M. (Hilden) Hanson who preceded her in death. She was the oldest of four daughters, raised on the family farm, pitching in to support wherever needed. She attended Trefoldighed Lutheran Church which rooted her in a deep abiding faith that was evident in every aspect of her life. She attended Battle Lake High School, graduating at age 16 as the Valedictorian of her class.
From there, she headed to Minneapolis to attend Fairview Hospital's Nursing School where she became an R.N. and created lifelong friendships with her classmates. She attended University Lutheran church while going to school and upon seeing her for the first time, without even knowing her name, her future husband Jim declared to his father, "You see that beautiful girl? I am going to marry her one day!".
After marrying the love of her life, they embarked on their journey together which was never dull. Jim became a Lutheran minister, an Army chaplain, and a full time Evangelist. They lived in 8 different states-and some states twice over. They always traveled home to Minnesota to keep in touch with family and give their children a sense of rootedness. They were able to enjoy travels to Norway, the Holy Lands, and in their eighties, a mission trip to India. They shared devotions together every day of their 68 years.
Throughout all the moves, Marlene was remarkable in her ability to get her family resettled in each location in record time. She was the heart and heartbeat of the home. She meticulously planned every meal out for each week, had a centerpiece and door wreath to represent every holiday. She was nurse, mother, teacher, seamstress, church organist, Sunday School teacher, best friend, singer, flute player, consummate cook, and the best pie baker anywhere. She was an avid reader, lover of birds, trees, poetry, and children. She was welcoming, warm, kind and caring to all she encountered in life. She will be greatly missed.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1 Deewalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Donations can be made in honor of Marlene to the following organizations: Cross Roads Pregnancy Care in Charleston, WV: crossroadsspcc.com or to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Love Fund: 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314.