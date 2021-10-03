Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
MARY ANN PRICE, 87, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Archie and Bertha Ambrose, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Price; sons, Greg and Mike Price; sisters, Opal Phipps and Phyllis Clay.
Surviving, children, Ritchie Price, Debbie Thomas (David), Beverly Gragg (Bob); sisters, Jean Woods, Ruth Clay, Betty Williams of Charleston; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She never got over losing her husband six years ago, they were married 63 years and had a wonderful life together. They were sweethearts till the end. She always enjoyed sewing, from the time she was seven years old and did so most of her life. She also upholstered furniture, car seats and boat seats. She could beautify anything. She was very witty and funny, and she never met a stranger. She would have fed the world if she could have. She always worried that someone or something might be hungry. She was a kind and loving soul and loved her family so much. Special thanks to her caregiver Margaret Lewis. Also, special thanks to Lydia Smith of Country Roads House Calls and Chera Brumfield of Hospice Pallative Care Center, for the wonderful compassionate care that was given to Mary during her illness.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The procession will the mortuary at 12:30 p.m., Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia, 1601 Second Ave., Charleston, WV 25387 or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.