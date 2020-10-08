MARY E. (ELLA) FRANCIS, 94, a lifelong resident of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020. She retired from Union Carbide Corporation with 36 years as a lab technician.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Myrtle Griffith, her husband, Harry W. Francis and her seven brothers.
Surviving, daughters, Linda Francis VanderLoop (Bob) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kimberly "Kim" Shank (Minor) of Winfield, WV, and a granddaughter, Kayla Rae Fizer of Morgantown, WV, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Mary was a devoted member of the Fifth Avenue Church of God, So. Charleston where she gave effortlessly to volunteering at the church.
Service will be 5:30 pm Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary with Rev. Rodney Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m., until service time at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, Inc., 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or to Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 Fifth Ave., So. Charleston, WV 25303.
The family would like to thank their many friends and family members for their support, love and prayers during their mother's illness and also would like to express appreciation to her caregiver, Ruth Holbrook, for her loving and compassionate care for the past three years.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Condolences may be sent to goodshepherdmortuary@gmail.com.