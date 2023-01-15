Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

Surrounded by her loved ones, MARY FRANCES EPPERSON passed away into our Lord's care December 31, 2022. Mary was born September 1st, 1941, in Clarksburg WV. Mary was retired from Kanawha County Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Epperson of Charleston WV, parents John Paul Welch and Mary Evaline Welch, siblings Ephram Bee, David Lee, John Paul Jr., Donald Ray, Dorothy Mae, James Edward, Sharon Sue, Martha Jean, Debra Kay, Michael Byron and Betty Sue, all from the Clarksburg area.

Tags

Recommended for you