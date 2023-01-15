Good Shepherd Mortuary
Surrounded by her loved ones, MARY FRANCES EPPERSON passed away into our Lord's care December 31, 2022. Mary was born September 1st, 1941, in Clarksburg WV. Mary was retired from Kanawha County Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Epperson of Charleston WV, parents John Paul Welch and Mary Evaline Welch, siblings Ephram Bee, David Lee, John Paul Jr., Donald Ray, Dorothy Mae, James Edward, Sharon Sue, Martha Jean, Debra Kay, Michael Byron and Betty Sue, all from the Clarksburg area.
Mary lived in South Charleston, West Virginia. Mary is survived by her two sons, Everett Lee (Jodi) of South Charleston, West Virginia and Ronald David Epperson (Janet) of Lincolnton, North Carolina, daughter M. Catherine Nickles of Lexington Kentucky, six grandsons, Noah Lee Epperson, and Owen Riley Epperson, both from South Charleston, West Virginia, and Grayson Tyler Epperson from Cullowhee, North Carolina, Jerry Nickles, Dustin Nickles and David Nickles from Lexington, Kentucky, her sister Carol Ann Owens from Clarksburg, brothers Jeffrey Allen Welch, Carl Wayne Welch, Robert Eugene Welch and Charles Raymond Welch.
Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished the time she got to spend with her family. She was always eager to hear how her grandsons were doing.
After retirement, with family and friends, Mary traveled throughout the United States. She was able to see Mount Rushmore, watch Old Faithful's eruption, travel through Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, ride on Route 66 and visit the Gateway Arch. Perhaps her favorite thing was decorating for Halloween and handing out candy. Her and her friend Mike would spend hours talking and waiting for kids.
At Mary's wishes, there will be no memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association.
