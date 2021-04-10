Thank you for Reading.

MARY LEE PRICE, 87, of South Charleston, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston, after a short illness.

She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Dorothea Cobbs Lee; husband, William Price; daughter, Lisa Shukrun.

Surviving, son, Daniel Price (Sandy); daughter, Lynn Tuitt (Charles); brother, Robert A. Lee; sister, Betty Jarrett (Steve); 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

