MARY LOU SURBAUGH, 91, a devoted servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Holt, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 Magnolia Assisted Living, Hurricane. She was a member of the Bible Center for over 50 years and her greatest desire was for her family and friends to know Jesus as their Savior and Lord. As an accomplished woman, Mary Lou was a kind, caring and loving person who dearly loved her family. She was considerate of others and faithful to her Lord and family. Mary Lou was certainly blessed. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Surbaugh and her second husband, Dr. Richard Gardner, whose children are Cathy, Candy and Rick. Mary Lou was the last surviving sibling of six.
Surviving, children, Wayne Surbaugh, Jr. (Kay), Gary Surbaugh (Darlene), Marilyn Holt (Mike), Deborah Harris (Jim); Aunt, Virginia Claytor; grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Michael "Zeke", Ryan, Laura, Brannon, Justin, Ashley, Lauren, Lindee, Leslie; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.