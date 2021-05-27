MICHAEL PATRICK McDERMOTT, of Kenna Homes, South Charleston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 after a long illness. Following his graduation from South Charleston High School, Mike joined the US Army and saw duty in Vietnam, where he was critically injured. He retired disabled from the Army and spent much of his life in public service. Mike enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and military history. He enjoyed billiards as a hobby.
Mike was a devoted father and is survived by his brother, Joseph McDermott of Phoenix, AZ; children, Megan McDermott of Los Angeles, CA, Sean McDermott of New Matamoras, OH; step-children, Kelli Chovan of Marietta, OH, Michael A. McVey of North Carolina.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.