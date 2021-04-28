MILDRED JEAN HUNT, 72, of St. Albans, daughter of the late Omar and Dorothy Spangler, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. She was a member of the Lincoln Drive Community Church, South Charleston, and was retired from Fas-Chek supermarket. Mildred loved her family and her dog, Molly, and enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her, beloved husband, Paul Hunt; brothers, Melvin Spangler, Jimmy Spangler, Eugene Spangler; sister, Shirley Schultz.
Surviving, sons, Andrew Eads (Teresa), Terry Eads (Shelly); daughters, Gail Francis (Jim), Shannon Lewis, Sherry Goldsberry; brother, Roger Spangler; sisters, Janet Burroughs, Faye Burns, Carol Okraska, Thelma Terry, Brenda McGhee, Patricia Gillespie; grandchildren, Austen Vickers, Allen Michael Lewis, Andrew Eads, Jr., Kylie Vickery.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.