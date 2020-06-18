MITZI WHITE ORCUTT, 88, died suddenly on June 16, 2020, at the Bellaire at Devonshire assisted living facility in Scott Depot, WV.
She was born in Charleston, WV, on August 16, 1931, to the late James Eugene White and Camella Field White, and was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Arlene Bollinger.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1949, where she represented her school as "Miss Charlestonian" that same year. She began working at the Kanawha Valley Bank in Charleston where she met future husband, Aubrey Evans Orcutt, of Charleston. The two were married in 1957, made their home together in Charleston for 48 years, together until his death in 2005. She retired from Union Carbide with many years of service. Mitzi was a lifelong member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Charleston, and was a member of the United Methodist Women where she enjoyed serving her community.
As the oldest of four children, she was devoted to her siblings throughout their life spans and to other immediate and extended families. She selflessly devoted her time and effort to several charities and especially enjoyed volunteering at Thomas Memorial Hospital for several years.
Surviving, daughters, Kimberly Wedge and her husband Michael of Boston, MA, Mary Casto and her husband Jeffrey of Buffalo, WV, Julie Robinson and her husband Lee of Lore City, OH; three grandchildren, Leonard Hudson III and his wife Meloney of Atlanta, GA, Zachary Hudson and his wife Lindsay of Burnsville, MN, Ross Robinson of Lore City, OH; three great-grandchildren, Corrie, Roman and Griffin Hudson; brothers, Gary White of Columbus, OH, James White and his wife Phyllis of Charleston; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, (memorial for Mitzi Orcutt) 900 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25301 or the Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 1120, Charleston, WV 25321.