MONA "BABE" BOOTH HUMPHREYS, 92, of Charleston, daughter of the late Garland L. and Mary Francis Toke Booth, died Thursday April 1, 2021 after a short illness. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Albert Humphreys.
After graduation from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 45, she worked for the C&P Telephone Co. before marrying the love of her life, William Albert Humphreys. She enjoyed gardening and supporting the Beni Kedem Oriental Band as well as the Shrine Temple. She and her husband traveled all over the US & Canada attending Shrine Imperials and Oriental Band Jamborees and spent many hours decorating the temple for balls, parties and seasonal functions. Mona and Bill enjoyed cruising and went on many Shrine cruises with their friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving, son, Timothy Patrick Humphreys; daughter, Terrie Lynn Brady; grandson, Christopher Troy Brady and his wife Destiny.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum, St. Albans, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, 100 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV 25301. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.