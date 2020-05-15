Myrtle (Lively) Coen

MYRTLE E. LIVELY COEN, 92, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Mary Ann Lively; husband, Alton Coen; brothers, Clayton, Robert, Otis, and Bernard Lively; sisters, Margaret Taylor, Bernice Lewis.
Surviving, sisters-in-law, Laurie Lively of CA, Carol Lively of Charleston; nephew and caretaker, Stanley (Becky) Lewis of Charleston; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tribble Williams.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be laid to rest wearing her wedding suit which she wore when she married Alton Coen.
She attended Green Valley Church of God, St. Albans, during her youth and her adult life.
The family would like to send a thank you to her caretakers at Hubbard Hospice House, those who sent cards and letters that brightened her day.
She will be laid to rest in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, where a committal service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the upper mausoleum chapel.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.