Nancy Carol Waugh Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website NANCY CAROL WAUGH, 83, of South Charleston passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023 at CAMC General Division.Nancy was born July 22, 1939, to the late Stanley and Alta Sigman.She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church, South Charleston. She was a retired teacher.She is survived by her cousin, Barbara Martin of Bryan OH; second cousin, Terri Haas (Jim) of Rapid City, South Dakota; her cat, Huey; and many friends who loved her dearly.Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice, at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.Good Shepherd Mortuary is honored to serve the Waugh family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nancy Carol Waugh Mortuary Christianity Terri Haas Barbara Martin Charleston South Dakota Kanawha Hospice Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Lee Crowder Nancy Carol Waugh Redman David Alston Michael Frederick Goff Norman Ray “Tootsie” Wagner Redman David Alston Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Constance E. Miller Kenneth Allen Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa