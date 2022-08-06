Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

NICK ARVON, 92, of Charleston, died Tuesday August 2, 2022 at CAMC Hospice. Arrangements will be forthcoming. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you