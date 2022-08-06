Nick Arvon Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website NICK ARVON, 92, of Charleston, died Tuesday August 2, 2022 at CAMC Hospice. Arrangements will be forthcoming. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Mortuary Arrangement Nick Arvon Camc Hospice Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Nick Arvon Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Blank Ricky Wayne Petry Paul Leonard Canaday II Barbara Frances Miller Blank Crystal Garnett Yates Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'