On May 20, 2020, the Lord took NORMA "JEAN" CARRIER, 89, of South Charleston, into his loving arms and carried her home. She was loved by her family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by both of her parents, Willard Means and Sally Newcomer; her husband, David "Junior" Carrier; and her two sons, Michael and Roger Carrier, as well as one sister and six brothers.

She leaves behind three brothers, Ronald Means of Spring Hill, Harlen "Cricket" Means of Charleston, and Bobby Means of Lincoln County; two sisters, Martha Mathis and Deltha Cole, both of Charleston. Sadly missed by her five grandsons, Michael, Patrick, Christopher, Steven, and Justin Carrier and their families; several great-grandchildren, and several great - great - grandchildren. Special people near and dear to her heart, Cathy Lynch, Rick Lester, Pamela Carpenter, Trisha Carrier, and Jamie Baldwin, along with her dear friends, Judy Means and Roxanne Dilly; and long-time companion, Kyle Treadway, and the residents of South Charleston Unity Apartments.

Service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Friends may call at 12 noon. Burial will be in French Cemetery, South Charleston.

