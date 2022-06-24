Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
NORMA LEA WEAVER, 82, of Elkview, WV, went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2022. She was born on July 14, 1939, to the late Leo and Dolly Foster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Weaver; granddaughter, Allison McFarland; sister Shirley Craft.
Norma was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family.
She enjoyed sitting in the sun and relaxing at the beach. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, and retired from the Kemba Charleston Federal Credit Union. She attended Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for many years and will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Norma is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Weaver of Elkview; daughter, Terri McFarland and husband Bret; granddaughters, Katelyn and Kim McFarland of Knoxville, MD; sister, Donna Whited and husband Mike of Charleston; sister, Connie Smith and husband Blaine of Kanawha City; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico, WV, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston is handling the arrangements.