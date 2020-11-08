OPAL A. BOSTIC, 98, of Charleston, entered Heaven's gates on Monday November 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Opal was born May 20, 1922 at Morfolk (Clay Co. WV) to the late Essie Butler Truman (mother) and Holley Truman (father). She was also preceded in death by grandson, Anthony Mazzella Kirby; brother, Orland Truman; son-in-law, Butch Cochran.
She loved God, family and COOKING. Opal was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston for over 50 years and had worked for the Kanawha County School Board as a cook with 29 years of service. She worked at Mt. Ovas grade school, Elk grade school and Stonewall Jackson High School.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Mazzella, Phyllis Cochran, Connie (Darrell) Kirby, Patty Babcock and Bill (Joann) Bostic; grandsons, Troy (Karen) Walden, Philip Walden, Mathew Kirby, CK (Sara) Babcock, Bryan (Rita) Bostic, Robert (Kim) Bostic; granddaughters, Karrie (Brian) Mace, Kim Jon Cochran, Jimmi Sue (Matthew) Smith; great-grandchildren, Carly Walden, Jasmine Mace, Jada Fore, Noah Kirby, Payton Kirby, Nolan Babcock, Nicole, Thomas, Tiffany, Brandon, Jordan, Cameron Bostic, JR, Charlie Ann, Bo Smith; sisters, Ruby Jolliffe, Patty Hermansdorfer; nieces, nephews and many friends. Special friends include, childhood friend, Zoe Greene, neighbors, Larry and Sue Legg, Sharon Martin, Guy Perry, Jenny Truman and all of Mt. Calvary church family.
A celebration of Opal's life will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 9, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastors Jesse Waggoner and David Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time at the mortuary. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask.
Online condolences may be left at GoodShepherdMortuary@gmail.com
Thanks to everyone who prayed, sent a card, called or supplied food. A special thanks to Jo Thomas, Palliative Care, and Candace Henson, Hospice Care.
Mom, you will be missed, but someday we will see you again.