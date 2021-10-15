Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
PANSY (PAT) DELORES DUNLAP CALDWELL passed away on Oct. 12, 2021 at the age of 88 1/2. She was born and raised in Loudendale WV and resided in South Charleston Trace Ridge Apts. for the last 1 1/2 years. She was a book of knowledge. All of the history she had died with her.
Pansy was baptized at the early age of 14 by Rev. Harry Mooney at the little Jesus Only Church at Loudendale. She played the accordian and the piano by ear such a great Gift from God. She attended The Loudendale Church of The Nazarene for 30+ years.
Preceeding her in death was her husband of 55 years Ervin D Caldwell and her parents Jesse C Dunlap and Lillian Gertrude (Mooney) Dunlap, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 sets of stillborn brothers.
Surviving are her children; Ruth Caldwell (Robert Harris) of Yawkey WV, Ed Caldwell and (Cloe) of Proctorville, OH, grandson/son in which she raised was Matt Caldwell and (Cassie) of South Charleston, WV, Casey Mason and (Ray) of Indiana, David Brian Myers (address unknown) 13 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
Services provided by Good Shepherd Mortuary on Sat. Oct. 16th, 2021 at The Loudendale Church of The Nazarene 1 hour prior to the service. Family at 10 a.m., friends at 11 a.m., and funeral at Noon. Service will be officiated by Pastor Chuck Pennington.