PATRICIA KAY "PATTY" TRAVIS, 66, of Mineral Wells WV, passed away peacefully on October 31st 2020 at her home in Mineral Wells WV.
Patty was born in St. Albans WV to Millard and Reba Branham on February 10, 1954. She Graduated from St. Albans High School. She married Richard Ervin Williams on August 23, 1973 and had worked at CVS Pharmacy for over 28 years. She was involved in the WCG women's club, Fifth Avenue Church of God Choir, and was an attendant for over 40 years.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Reba and Millard Branham; first husband, Richard Ervin Williams; brother, Denver Roy Branham
Surviving, husband, Daniel Wayne Travis; son, James Robert Williams; daughters, Audra Lynn Edwards, Tricia Ann Meeks, Alicia Kay Spadafora; sister, Velvia Annette Hess; brother, Randal Scott Branham; 13 Grandchildren; 4 great-Grandchildren
She will most be remembered by her ability to light a room with her smile, Infectious laughter, and good- natured ways, being the ultimate peacekeeper, never living her moments in silence, being the best mother and grandmother, aunt and caregiver to all those who were blessed enough to know her. Heaven gained a very special angel.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be Liverpool United Methodist Church Cemetery, Jackson Co. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.