PATRICK DANIEL BURRISS, 57, of Charleston, WV passed away Friday November 6 following a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his father Conrad Burriss; his aunt Bernice Sullivan, his uncles Paul Sullivan, Harold Sullivan, Robert Sullivan and Charles Burriss, and his nephew Ryan Burriss.
He is survived by his wife Lesley Burriss, daughters Ellen Burriss and Sarah (Edward) Amos, grandson Tripp Amos and granddaughter Evelyn Amos; mother Mary Burriss, brothers Joseph (Jane) Burriss, TImothy (Susan) Burriss, Stephen (Tina) Burriss, nieces, nephews, their families, and many friends.
Pat attended Charleston Catholic High School and West Virginia University, where he became a lifelong Mountaineer fan. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Pat loved the time he spent with his daughters watching WVU sports, fishing, camping, and watching their activities. Recently he has enjoyed being with his grandchildren playing trucks, visiting playgrounds, and climbing all over "Pops". He also was an avid reader of poetry and volunteered to read to grade school children in local elementary schools.
There will be a private funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local mental health charity and/or Camp Cheerio.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.