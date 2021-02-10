PAUL RAY CARTE, 71, of South Charleston, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Betsy Carte; parents, William and Dorothy Carte; brother, Tommy Flint.
Surviving, son, William Carte (Stephanie), Steven Carte (Renee); daughter, DeRava Carte (Allen Wileman); nine grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sister, Lana Tyler; sister-in-law, Freda Elswick.
Paul was a proud veteran of the US Army where he served with honors. He served multiple tours in Vietnam as a paratrooper and with the special forces. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman and was retired from the Painters Union Local #1144
Service will be 12:00 noon Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, So. Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Please observe social distancing and please wear a mask.