Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

PAUL STEPHEN "SCRAPPY" MILLER, 71, passed away June 19, 2022 at CAMC Hospice, Charleston. Arrangements will be forthcoming. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

