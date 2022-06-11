Good Shepherd Mortuary
Our hearts are broken at the sudden loss of PAUL WAYNE SIMMONS, 66, of South Charleston, WV. Paul was born in Charleston, WV to Paul J. and Hilda Simmons. He was the co-owner of PaulMitch Home Improvement with his best friend Mitchell Zwick.
He was an active member of Southridge Church and loved serving on their First Impressions Team. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle, and recently retired from Southridge Church men's softball team where he was a pitcher for many years. He adored playing with his grandchildren and being their "Pock." Paul will especially be remembered for the countless lives he touched through coaching, teaching, and leading his several Life Groups.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and his beloved grandmother, Mama Simmons.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Patti Simmons; daughters Jessica (Keith) Wilson of Charleston, SC and Lindsay (Joshua) Angel of Fraziers Bottom, WV; grandchildren, Cole and Kennedy Angel; treasured mother, Hilda Simmons, brother, James (Jennifer) Simmons of Princeton, WV, sister, Shelia (Mike) Lowe of Hampstead, NC, and a host of family and friends.
All those whose lives Paul enriched are invited to Southridge Church on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m., until service time at 3 p.m., with Pastor Scott Beha officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southridge Church.