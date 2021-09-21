Good Shepherd Mortuary
PEGGY SUE LOCKHART, 63, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away after a long illness, Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born July 9, 1958 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Kelly Ray and Mary Elizabeth Knuckles. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joshua Knuckles.
Peggy was a retired administrator for the Public Works Department for the City of South Charleston and was a CPA for Liberty Tax. However, her true calling was being a loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother.
Surviving, husband, Justin Lockhart, Sr.; children, Justin Lockhart, Jr. (Kayla Lockhart), Jeremy Lockhart (Angie Walker), Kelly Lockhart (Michaela Dillard); grandchildren, Ashley Lockhart, Sara Lockhart, Emily Lockhart, Joshua Pickron, Billy Stewart (Shyanne Stewart), Brook Wright; great-grandchildren, Izaiah Hively, Elijah LeMasters; siblings, Patsy Colly, Ellen Price (Bub Price), Wilma Pauley, Tony Pauley (Sandy Pauley) and many nieces and nephews whom she held dear to her heart.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Monday, September 27, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.