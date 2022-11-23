Good Shepherd Mortuary
PHILIP G. "FITZY" FITZPATRICK, 90 of South Charleston, WV passed away at home with his wife by his side after an extended illness on November 20, 2022.
He was a loving husband, brother, son, and uncle. He was born in Layland, WV on December 30, 1931, to the late William Owen Fitzpatrick and Allie (Tingler) Fitzpatrick. After graduating in 1949 from Nuttall High School, he served in the U.S. Navy and then graduated from Morris Harvey College. Fitzy had many business ventures from making delicious fudge and pepperoni rolls, to Fitzgerald's on the Boulevard and Sam's Gas Light where so many friendships were made.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Christine Quinn; brother-in-law, Robert Quinn; brother-in-Law, Cameron Walls.
Fitzy is survived by his: loving wife of 31 years, Kay (Quinn) Fitzpatrick of South Charleston; brother, Marvin Fitzpatrick (June) of Layland, WV; sister, Julia Walls of Beckley, WV; nephew, Danny Fitzpatrick (Coraetta) of Harlan, KY; nieces, Christina Quinn-Barrett (Kevin) of Hurricane, WV, Susie K. Walls, of Bradley, WV; Pam Neal (Ron) of CA; numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Daniel Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family would like to thank Kim Cyrus, Jennifer Kirsch and Jenny Ford with Hospice of Charleston for all the care and comfort they have provided during his last days. We would also like to thank a dear family friend, Janet Boston for all the help she provided during these hard times.
"You left this world but forgot to tell my heart how to live without you."