Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
PHILIP G. "FITZY" FITZPATRICK, 90 of South Charleston, WV passed away at home with his wife by his side after an extended illness on November 20, 2022.

He was a loving husband, brother, son, and uncle. He was born in Layland, WV on December 30, 1931, to the late William Owen Fitzpatrick and Allie (Tingler) Fitzpatrick. After graduating in 1949 from Nuttall High School, he served in the U.S. Navy and then graduated from Morris Harvey College. Fitzy had many business ventures from making delicious fudge and pepperoni rolls, to Fitzgerald's on the Boulevard and Sam's Gas Light where so many friendships were made.

