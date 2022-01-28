Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS GAY ROACH, 90, of South Charleston, daughter of the late John and Arnett Skidmore, died Monday January 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. She was a Methodist and a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death her husband, Ogle George Roach; sisters, Eleanor Miller, Helen Webb, Eloise Miller; brother, Jim Skidmore.

Surviving, sons, Victor Roach, Ogle George Roach, Jr.; daughters, Sharon Rhyne, Patricia Roach, Vicki Roach; several grandchildren; several great -grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

