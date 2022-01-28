Phyllis Gay Roach Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website PHYLLIS GAY ROACH, 90, of South Charleston, daughter of the late John and Arnett Skidmore, died Monday January 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. She was a Methodist and a homemaker.She was also preceded in death her husband, Ogle George Roach; sisters, Eleanor Miller, Helen Webb, Eloise Miller; brother, Jim Skidmore.Surviving, sons, Victor Roach, Ogle George Roach, Jr.; daughters, Sharon Rhyne, Patricia Roach, Vicki Roach; several grandchildren; several great -grandchildren.Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arnett Skidmore Charleston Ogle Hubbard Hospice West Phyllis Gay Roach Jim Skidmore Eleanor Miller Recommended for you Local Spotlight Phyllis Gay Roach Linda DeRito Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Joan Ashmore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes