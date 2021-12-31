Good Shepherd Mortuary
PHYLLIS "JEAN" COLLINS slipped peacefully from this life on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 at her home. She is rejoicing in Heaven with those that went before her.
She was born March, 20th 1935 to Walter and Margaret Runyon Gunn of Charleston.
Jean was preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Mitchell, Ernestine Meadows, Jeraldene Gunn and Joann Surber, her daughter Connie and grandson Thomas Rhodes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lloyd Collins and daughter Joanette (Sam) Marino, their daughters, Bridgette Bowery and her children Brianna and Carter, along with Christina (Brian) Agosti and their son, Tyler, along with special nephew, Sam (Judy) Pauley whom was just like a brother to her.
Jean attended South Charleston High School and obtained her GED after going to work. She held many, many jobs throughout the years and knew just about everyone!
Jean was retired from McMillion Research, a lifelong member of Fifth Avenue Church of God, and was involved in many volunteer missionaries including Heard and Hand Outreach Ministries. She was an active member of WV Federation of Democratic Women and involved in her South Charleston Community.
Jean had many, many friends and strived to help others whenever she could.
Good Shepherd Mortuary is handling the arrangements and there will be a private family service. Interment will be at Donal C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Heart and Hand in her memory.