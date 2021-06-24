PHYLLIS MORRIS, 88 years of age passed away in High Point, North Carolina on June 17, 2021. She was retired from Morris Floral and had been a floral designer in the Charleston area for sixty years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Burns Morris. Sisters Reba Carroll, Norma Lomax, Nancy Field.
Surviving son, Robert Morris and his wife Judy in High Point, North Carolina. Her brother Leon Peal from Marmet W.Va. Grandchildren Sherri Chriscoe (fianc e) Terry Kiestler, Melissa (Mark) Miller, and Kari (Mike) Thomas, of High Point, N.C. also John Abraham, of Hico, W.Va.; great grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Ashleigh and Miles of High Point, N.C.; special family, Doug and wife Johnnie Harris of Abingdon, Va., Dan and Sharon Yanero, Charleston, W.Va., Don and Sue Smith, Elkview, W.Va. Also several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Fairplain Cemetary, Fairplain, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers may donate on line to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue.com